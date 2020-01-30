Despite her widely-criticized Oscar snub for her critically acclaimed performance in "Hustlers," Jennifer Lopez still has plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks (or, in this case, days). J-Lo has been working hard these past few months to prepare for her highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show performance alongside Shakira. It seems like she's been practically living at the gym to get as fit as can be for the occasion. Her most recent gym spotting was just two days ago, where she was joined by her husband and frequent workout buddy, Alex Rodriguez. J-Lo rocked a crop top and leggings, showing off her already incredible figure.

J-Lo's performance prep isn't all exercise, though. The superstar posted a video on Instagram last week from her halftime shown rehearsals. In the clip, J-Lo really gets into the spirit of the sport, as she imitates a football move over and over on the 25-yard line while she waits for her cue to begin rehearsals.

"Waiting for my cue like ... Only 🔟 days until #SuperBowlLIV! ✨🏈 ✨ The countdown is on. Are you ready? #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @guess @niyamasol," she wrote in the caption. The NFL recently announced that a Super Bowl visual live album will be released featuring all of the artists performing at the event, including J-Lo and Shakira along with Demi Lovato singing the national anthem and Yolanda Adams accompanied by The Children's Voice Chorus singing "America the Beautiful." The Super Bowl LIV takes place this Sunday, February 2nd.