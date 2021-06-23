This year has been a huge one for H.E.R. Having taken home two trophies at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards and secured the Oscar for "Best Original Song" at the 93rd Academy Awards, this year was the perfect time for the acclaimed singer-songwriter to finally release her debut album, and thankfully, she did just that. Back of My Mind arrived last Friday, and the 21-track album featured star-studded collaborations with YG, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, Cordae, Yung Bleu, and Lil Baby.

Days after the release of Back of My Mind, there's apparently even more good news heading H.E.R.'s way.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to DJ Akademiks, early sales projections reveal that H.E.R.'s long-awaited debut album will move approximately 34,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

At first glance, H.E.R.'s tentative first-week sales may not look like much compared to the mega releases as of late, but the projections actually represent significant commercial growth for the Grammy-winning artist. The singer-songwriter's last project, I Used to Know Her, moved just 8,700 album-equivalent units, so if H.E.R.'s current sales projections hold, she will quadruple the first-week sales of her previous effort.

What's even more exciting is that her early album sales and streams have her fighting for the sixth spot on the Billboard 200, which would mark her highest placement on the chart to date.

While we await the official first-week figures for H.E.R.'s debut album Back of My Mind, check out one of the album's most popular singles, "Come Through" with Chris Brown.