H.E.R. & Chris Brown Voice Their Desires In Music Video For "Come Through"

H.E.R. and Chris Brown's steamy new track "Come Through" just got a music video.

H.E.R. is easily one of the best voices in the r&b world right now and with each new release, fans get excited about a potential new album. Luckily, H.E.R. recently gave her fans some hope on the album front as she announced a few songs from the upcoming tracklist. The album is called Back Of My Mind and it is shaping up to be a phenomenal effort. One of the lead singles from the project is called "Come Through" and it features Chris Brown. The song was released just a few weeks ago and it has already become a massive hit, with fans clamoring for more.

Today, H.E.R and Chris Brown released a music video for the track and it's already got fans feeling excited about the summer. Throughout the music video, H.E.R. and Chris Brown are seen dancing with their respective partners who appear to be apprehensive about what's going on. In these lyrics, H.E.R. and Chris know exactly what they want and in the end, they end up dancing together flirtatiously in a cabin setting. The video fits the track perfectly, and you can check out the production, above.