Back of my mind
- NewsH.E.R. Adds Lil Durk To Remix Of Lil Baby-Assisted "Find A Way"The track is pulled from H.E.R.'s debut studio album, "Back of My Mind."By Erika Marie
- NewsH.E.R. Floats On Thundercat-Crafted "Bloody Waters"These two definitely need to touch base more often.By Yoni Yardeni
- MusicH.E.R. Was A Woman-Man Band During Her Powerful BET Awards PerformanceThe powerful rendition arrived on the singer's birthday. By Madusa S.
- NumbersHere Are The Early Sales Projections For H.E.R.'s "Back Of My Mind"Early sales projections for H.E.R.'s debut album "Back of My Mind" are in.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsH.E.R. Changes Up Her Style On "Find A Way" With Lil BabyH.E.R. & Lil Baby float on their new collaborative track "Find A Way."By Alexander Cole
- NewsH.E.R. Drops Off "My Own" Ahead Of New AlbumH.E.R has come through with another new single, delivering "My Own" ahead of her big "Back Of My Mind" album release. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicH.E.R Shares "Back Of My Mind" Tracklist: Lil Baby, Cordae & MoreH.E.R's upcoming album "Back Of My Mind" features guest appearances from Lil Baby, Cordae, KAYTRANADA, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsH.E.R.'s Vocals Are Out Of This World On "We Made It"Ahead of her new album "Back Of My Mind," H.E.R. drops the soulful and reflective "We Made It."By Kevin Quinitchett