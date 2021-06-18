H.E.R. Delivers Her Debut Studio Album "Back Of My Mind" Ft. Lil Baby, Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, Cordae, Ty Dolla $ign

For years, fans have been begging H.E.R. to share her debut studio album Back of My Mind. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter has amassed a tremendous number of accomplishments as an artist who hadn’t even officially introduced herself with a debut, but her career has continued to rise into superstardom since she shared her first EP back in 2016.

“I didn’t wanna pull out all my tricks at once," the singer told Variety in a feature shared this week. “My first few [releases] were just a small piece of who I am musically, and it was a matter of time before I could reveal others. I’ve always been a huge fan of Coldplay and Led Zeppelin and Radiohead and alternative and rock and blues, but it wasn’t until this album that I started digging into those other elements and bringing them to R&B.”

Back of My Mind includes features from Ty Dolla $ign, Cordae, Hit-Boy, Lil Baby, Kaytranada, Thundercat, Chris Brown, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller, and YG.

Stream H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind and share your thoughts on the singer’s debut studio album.

Tracklist

1. We Made It

2. Back Of My Mind ft. Ty Dolla $ign

3. Trauma ft. Cordae & Hit-Boy

4. Damage

5. Find A Way ft. Lil Baby

6. Bloody Waters ft. Kaytranada & Thundercat

7. Closer To Me

8. Come Through ft. Chris Brown

9. My Own

10. Lucky

11. Cheat Code

12. Mean It

13. Paradise ft. Yung Bleu

14. Process

15. Hold On

16. Don’t

17. Exhausted

18. Hard To Love

19. For Anyone

20. I Can Have It ft. DJ Khaled & Bryson Tiller

21. Slide ft. YG

