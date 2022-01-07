Gunna & Future Are "Pushin P" On Hot New Single With Young Thug

Ever since the tracklist was announced for Atlanta rapper Gunna's new studio album DS4EVER, hip-hop fans have been asking themselves, 'What does it mean to be Pushin P?' The term is the title of Gunna's new song with Future and Young Thug, but the slang is relatively fresh. As Gunna has described in multiple social media posts, staying loyal to your team is "P". Putting your people in a position to win is also "P". Speaking on another man for no apparent reason, though, is not "P".

The definition of the term seems to be loose, but Gunna is running with it. As DS4EVER picks up traction on the first day of its release, we're highlighting the new record "Pushin P," which arrives second on the tracklist.





The song was first previewed at the very end of 2021, getting fans excited for Gunna's upcoming output. Produced by Wheezy and Juke Wong, the song starts off with a hand-off verse from Gunna and Future before Young Thug takes over and closes out the record, which lasts just over two minutes.

Listen to "Pushin P" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

She not a lesbian, for P, she turn Pesbian

Off capital P, I rock these Presidents, count presidents

Portuguese on her knees, my banana P

She let me squeeze and she leave 'causÐµ she keep the P