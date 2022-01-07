It's happened again. After the album was previously announced to be releasing with a feature from Canadian rapper Drake, Gunna's new studio album DS4EVER has officially been released, and Champagne Papi is nowhere to be found.

When the tracklist was revealed a few days ago, Gunna included the song "P***y Power" with Drake as the sixth track to appear on the album. The twenty-song project was highly anticipated and also includes features from Young Thug, Lil Baby, Future, Chlöe, Kodak Black, and more. But Drake's song was missing when it dropped on Friday, January 7, which could mean that it will be included in the deluxe edition.









Previously, this same thing happened with French Montana's most recent album. The New York-based rapper teased that Drake would be on the project but once it came out, the song was not on the tracklist anymore, presumably because of a line the rapper said about Kim Kardashian. Earlier last year, Trippie Redd's album was announced with the inclusion of a Drake song called "Betrayal." Yet again though, the album arrived without the song, which eventually came out hours later on streaming services.

While we still haven't heard "P***y Power" from Gunna and Drake, it will likely arrive sooner rather than later. Check out reactions from disgruntled fans below as everyone is confused about what's happening.