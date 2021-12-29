Gunna, Future, and Young Thug are all hitmakers in their own right, but when they come together on a track, it feels like magic to our ears. On Wednesday afternoon, the WUNNA recording artist gave his Instagram followers a sneak peek of a new song and visual, which looks like it might be called "IJU," or "It's Just Us."

"Come On #DS4," the 28-year-old captioned the nearly minute-long video, which sees the frequent collaborators linking up at a party to have a few drinks, socialize with friends and baddies, and get their verses off while they stand on the patio, a gorgeous city skyline taking up the background behind them.

Gunna chose to wear a red and white ensemble, paired with plenty of glimmering rings and chains and a backwards visor. At one point, he and a small group gather in what looks like an elevator, and the Georgia-born star says a few words while holding a double-stacked cup.

The comment section is full of fans begging Gunna to drop off DS4, which would follow his Slime Language 2 collaboration with Young Thug, as well as 2020's WUNNA, which saw him link up with Thugger, Nechie, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, and Travis Scott – not to mention the features he nabbed on the project's deluxe version just a few weeks after.

Elsewhere on his Instagram page, the "Oh Okay" rapper wished his followers a Merry Christmas while posted up with a blunt, a luxurious long brown fur coat, a Fendi bag, an impressive amount of jewelry, and last, but certainly not least, a flashy Audemars watch. See for yourself below.