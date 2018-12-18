sneak peek
- Pop CultureChris Brown Teases WizKid "Breezy" Collab While Showing Off His Dance MovesBreezy says he's in his bag.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJoe Budden Teases Nicki Minaj Interview, Sparks Conversation About Trendy Rappers Becoming "Faceless"The last time Budden and Minaj sat down for an interview, things got out of hand, to say the least.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGunna Previews Hot New Future & Young Thug Collab From "DS4"The drip influencer teased a new song and visual on Instagram this afternoon.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesZoe Kravitz Shares Catwoman Photos From “The Batman” Ahead Of Trailer’s ReleaseKravitz is playing the role of Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomDrake Previews Candle Line With New PhotosThe candles are reportedly inspired by the smells of the 6 God himself. By hnhh
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Twerks It Out In Sneak Peek Of "Girls In The Hood" VisualMegan Thee Stallion shared a little sneak peek of the visuals for her forthcoming single, "Girls In The Hood," dropping tonight at midnight.By Lynn S.
- SneakersSean Wotherspoon Gives Sneak Peek At New Adidas CollabSean Wotherspoon is set to drop an Adidas Superstar but he already has another shoe in the works.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTory Lanez Launches "Social Distancing Tour" & Teases New R&B SingleTory Lanez live streamed a full-length set titled, "Social Distancing Tour," and shared a snippet of a new R&B "baby maker" single, "Temperature Rising."By Lynn S.
- MusicLil Baby Previews New Song Off "My Turn" Deluxe On "Young Money Radio"Lil Baby made an appearance on the inaugural episode of Lil Wayne's "Young Money Radio," where he played a snippet of a new song off "My Turn" deluxe.By Lynn S.
- MusicLil Wayne Previews New Songs With Tory Lanez & Jessie Reyez Off "Funeral" DeluxeLil Wayne gave "Young Money Radio" listeners a sneak peek at the deluxe version of "Funeral," including new songs with Tory Lanez and Jessie Reyez.By Lynn S.
- MusicDaBaby's "Find My Way" Music Video Has An Alternate EndingDaBaby shared a teaser of the alternate ending to the B.-Simone-starring music video for his new single, "Find My Way."By Lynn S.
- MusicChris Brown & T-Pain Are Linking Up Again For A New CollabChris Brown and T-Pain are teaming up for the first time in almost three years, delivering some of their classic mid-2000s sound.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentT.I.'s Wife Tiny Introduces Us To Her Bedroom Alter-Ego "Ryder"T.I. and Tiny clash over the Xscape singer's alter-ego.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Love & Hip Hop" Star Spice Blows Up On Doctor After Skin Bleaching AppointmentSpice was not impressed after a dermatologist said she would need a psychological evaluation.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWill Smith Shares Hilarious "Bad Boys 3" Clip: Watch The "Exclusive First Look"He promises "no spoilers!"By Zaynab
- MusicReginae Carter Explains Why She's Putting YFN Lucci Relationship On PauseNo more wasting time.By Zaynab