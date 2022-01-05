Atlanta rapper Gunna has officially unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming studio album, titled DS4EVER. The fourth installment in his Drip Season series, DS4EVER will also be the last project in this chapter for Wunna.

As he looks forward to moving onto a different theme in his upcoming new music, Gunna followed up his unveiling of the album's cover artwork, designed by Daniel Arsham, by sharing the star-studded tracklist, which includes looks from many of the music industry's hottest names in rap.





The new twenty-song album will be tail-ended by the "Too Easy" remix with Future and Roddy Ricch, and the original version of the song will also be on there. Additionally, DS4EVER also features Drake, Lil Baby, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, G Herbo, Yung Bleu, Chris Brown, and more. The album also features Gunna's rumored girlfriend, Chlöe Bailey, with whom he was spotted holding hands at the Lakers game this week. Nechie, a childhood friend of Gunna, also appears on the song "Life Of Sin."

DS4EVER will arrive on Friday, January 7. Gunna will be competing for the #1 album of the week against The Weeknd, who is also releasing his new album, titled Dawn FM.

Check out the tracklist below and let us know which song you're most excited to hear.

DS4EVER Tracklist:

1. Private Island

2. Pushin P (feat. Future & Young Thug)

3. Poochie Gown

4. Mop (feat. Young Thug)

5. Thought I Was Playing (feat. 21 Savage)

6. P***y Power (feat. Drake)

7. How You Did That (feat. Kodak Black)

8. Alotta Cake

9. Livin Wild

10. You & Me (feat. Chlöe)

11. South To West

12. 25K Jacket (feat. Lil Baby)

13. Too Easy (feat. Future)

14. IDK That B*tch (feat. G Herbo)

15. Flooded

16. Life Of Sin (feat. Nechie)

17. Die Alone (feat. Yung Bleu & Chris Brown)

18. Missing Me

19. So Far Ahead > Empire

20. Too Easy (Remix) [feat. Future & Roddy Ricch] {Bonus Track}



