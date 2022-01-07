Gunna Drops "DS4EVER" Ft. Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Chlöe & More

It's the album that reignited tension between Gunna and Freddie Gibbs, and now fans are excited to hear what the fuss is about. We have been covering Gunna's rollout for Drip Season 4, a project that is said to be the last in this series. This week, Gunna continued the album's rollout by targeting his old foe Freddie Gibbs, tweeting that DS4EVER would be the "biggest moment" of Gibbs's career.

Unsurprisingly, a social media spat ensued where Gibbs declared his name was being used for publicity purposes, and after the ruckus died down, we have finally received DS4EVER. The project hosts features from several notable artists like Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, G Herbo, Chris Brown, Roddy Ricch, Chris Brown, and Chlöe, who Gunna has been photographed attending basketball games with. It looks as if the collaboration with Drake has been pulled for the time being.

A record with a stacked featured lineup like this is a big way to jump into 2022, so stream Gunna's DS4EVER and let us know if you're feeling this one.

Tracklist

1. Private Island

2. Pushin P (feat. Future & Young Thug)

3. Poochie Gown

4. Mop (feat. Young Thug)

5. Thought I Was Playing (feat. 21 Savage)

6. How You Did That (feat. Kodak Black)

7. Alotta Cake

8. Livin Wild

9. You & Me (feat. Chlöe)

10. South To West

11. 25K Jacket (feat. Lil Baby)

12. Too Easy (feat. Future)

13. IDK That B*tch (feat. G Herbo)

14. Flooded

15. Life Of Sin (feat. Nechie)

16. Die Alone (feat. Yung Bleu & Chris Brown)

17. Missing Me

18. So Far Ahead > Empire

19. Too Easy (Remix) [feat. Future & Roddy Ricch]