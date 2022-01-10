DS4EVER
- MusicYoung Thug Removes Gunna Album Link From IG BioAlmost as soon as people started theorizing as to what the link could mean, Thugger seems to have removed it entirely.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureGunna Says He’ll “Be Home Soon” In New IG Post As “DS4EVER” Goes PlatinumEarlier this summer, a clip surfaced online of the Atlanta rapper speaking with his Godson on a video call.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGunna Offers Another Definition Of "Pushin P," Now Likening It To "Player Shit"Gunna gives his fans a better definition of what "Pushin P" means.By Jordan Schenkman
- MusicGunna Returns To COLORS With Live Performance Of "private island"Gunna flexed his vocal chops during his latest live performance.By Alexander Cole
- MusicGunna Hints At New Music For The SummerComing off of the success of "DS4EVER", Gunna hints at a new album dropping this summer. By Brianna Lawson
- SportsLeBron James Channels Gunna, Says He's "Pushin' P"LeBron James says that he's "pushin' P."By Cole Blake
- NewsGunna Finally Drops "Banking On Me"Gunna officially drops "Banking On Me" to celebrate Valentine's Day, after previously teasing the song as part of the "DS4EVER" deluxe edition tracklist.By Rose Lilah
- GramGunna DMs Serge Ibaka To Explain To Meaning Of "Pushin P"Serge Ibaka shared DMs he received from Gunna explaining the meaning of "pushin P."By Cole Blake
- MusicGunna Outsells The Weeknd For Second Week In A Row"DS4EVER" is still doing numbers.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicGunna Reveals Why His Drake-Assisted Track, "P Power," Was Left Off "DS4EVER"Gunna has explained why "P power" was left off his recent album, "DS4EVER."By Cole Blake
- SportsGunna's "Pushin P" Takes Over: Here Are All The Brands & Celebs Adopting The Slang"Pushin P" has become the newest catchphrase to take over the internet.By Amiri Lake
- Pop CultureNews Anchor Says Cold Weather Isn't "Pushing P", Gunna Laughs"Pushin P" is still going.By Taiyo Coates
- NumbersGunna On Pace To Outsell The Weeknd For A Second WeekNeither artist is expected to have the #1 album on the charts next week though.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersGunna Claims 15 Spots On Billboard Hot 100 With "DS4EVER""DS4EVER" dominates the charts this week. By Aron A.
- NumbersGunna Tops The Weeknd As "DS4EVER" Takes No. 1 Over "Dawn FM": ReportGunna shared a celebratory post thanking everyone for supporting the project.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Weeknd Edges Out Gunna By 2K For No. 1 Album DebutThe battle for the top spot was closer than expected.By Thomas Galindo
- NewsGunna & Drake Connect On "P Power"The track was supposed to be included on "DS4EVER" but didn't make an appearance, however, fans received it anyway.By Erika Marie
- ReviewsGunna "DS4EVER" ReviewGunna sets the vibe on his third studio album, "DS4EVER."By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Akademiks Says Freddie Gibbs Could Never Achieve Gunna's "DS4EVER" Album SalesAkademiks is technically right.By Thomas Galindo
- NumbersGunna "DS4EVER" First-Week Sales ProjectionsGunna outdoes himself with solid first-week sales projections on his new album, "DS4EVER."By Alex Zidel
- NewsGunna Wants "All The Money"Gunna's new song "All The Money" arrives on the "DS4EVER" deluxe edition.By Alex Zidel
- NewsGunna Drops "DS4EVER" Deluxe Edition With 4 New Songs, Drake Collab Still MissingGunna and Drake's collaborative song "P***y Power" remains unreleased after the "DS4EVER" deluxe drops.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosGunna Taps Lil Meech For His Great Escape In "livin wild" Music VideoGunna reflects on his hospitalization in the cinematic music video for "livin wild" off of "DS4EVER." By Aron A.