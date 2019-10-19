As we get deeper into October, things are getting spookier, specifically the music. 10/17 was this past Thursday, meaning we got a new album from Gucci Mane. While the Woptober II cover is one of the most joyful pieces of art I've ever seen, there's a dark atmosphere to the the album that makes it perfect to spin in the fall. Gucci has been making sure to enlist stellar features for his projects and he definitely did not disappoint this time around. We got NBA Youngboy, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Quavo, Kevin Gates, Peewee Longway, Takeoff, Yung Mal and OJ Da Juiceman. The producer credits are just as impressive, including the likes of Lex Luger, London On Da Track, Tay Keith, Zaytoven, TM88, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Southside and Metro Boomin. Woptober II is a star-studded affair and it sounds like it too.

G-Eazy also took on a Halloween theme with his eight-track Scary Nights EP, which was only announced on Wednesday. This surprise announcement was accompanied with a single featuring the invincible Gunna, "I Wanna Rock." However, Gunna wasn't the only hot feature on here. Moneybagg Yo, French Montana, Preme, Dex Lauper, Miguel and The Game also pulled up to the haunted house. Right now, we got "I Wanna Rock" in our FIRE EMOJI rotation, but "Full Time Cappers" is slapping so don't be surprised if we add that soon.

LPs and EPs aside, it was also a great week for singles. DJ Pharris provided us with the endlessly fun, "JUUG," which stars the unlikely, yet successful, duo of Jeremih and Chief Keef. Megan Thee Stallion also hopped on the remix for Yo Gotti's Lil Uzi Vert-assisted single, "Pose," making the banger even hotter.

