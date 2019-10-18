G-Eazy Drops "Scary Nights" Ft. Miguel, The Game, Moneybagg Yo, Gunna, & More

The Beautiful & Damned rapper G-Eazy announced on Wednesday that he was surprising fans this week with a new project, and right on time, he's dropped his EP, Scary Nights. The record is an eight-track offering that plays on October's brooding, spooky holiday. The collection of songs isn't like any of the other G-Eazy tracks we've heard from the B-Sides collection of party jams with collaborators like Tyga or E-40; G-Eazy, real name Gerald Earl Mease, continues with his Bay Area California vibe while pulling back on dance-bop sound.

"A little treat for y’all just in time for my favorite season," he shared with fans on social media. Scary Nights includes features from Gunna, French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, Preme, Dex Lauper, Miguel, and The Game. Check out his haunting project and let us know if he has a hit for Halloween.

Tracklist

1. Scary Nights

2. I Wanna Rock ft. Gunna, produced by Bio-1da

3. Full Time Cappers ft. French Montana & Moneybagg Yo

4. Big Ben ft. Preme

5. KIDS ft. Dex Lauper

6. Hittin Licks

7. Demons & Angels ft. Miguel & The Game

8. A Very Strange Time