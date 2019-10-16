Halloween is right around the corner and one man is about to commence his Spooky Season takeover. We had a feeling things were bubbling up to this point. Bay Area greaser G-Eazy loves to surprise his fans with new music, leaving little notice before his drops. Sometimes, he surprises us with new tunes from out of nowhere and other times, like today, he informs us a few days in advance of his release calendar that he's got a brand new project coming out.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

At the end of this week, G-Eazy's newest EP Scary Nights will be on global streaming platforms. The West Coast emcee announced the exciting news on social media this morning, telling everybody that they won't have to wait long for October to get heated. "A little treat for y’all just in time for my favorite season," wrote Gerald in his caption.

In addition to announcing the project with its cover artwork, G also revealed the tracklisting for the body of work, which includes features from some of the hottest rappers du jour. Spanning eight songs, the effort will be split evenly between featured tracks and solo joints. Appearances from Gunna, MoneyBagg Yo, The Game, Miguel, and more will take place with production being handled by the likes of Boi-1da, Jetson Made, Foreign Teck, and more.

Let us know which song you're most excited to hear. Scary Nights will be out tomorrow night.