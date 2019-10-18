Yo Gotti & Lil Uzi Vert Add Megan Thee Stallion To "Pose" Remix

Back in August, Yo Gotti shared his Lil Uzi Vert-assisted single, "Pose." Almost two months later he's back on the scene with the track once again, this time adding Megan Thee Stallion to the mix. The Fever rapper drops a few bars to the single, rapping, " Face down, ass up, touch your toes / Hate me, so what, f*ck these hoes / I need this p*ssy on his nose."

Aside from Megan's verse, the song is largely the same as the previous version. The Houston femcee has been on a collaboration spree lately as she's linked up with boyfriend Moneybagg Yo on "All Dat," Gucci Mane on "Big Booty," Maxo Kream on "She Live," Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign for "Hot Girl Summer," and DaBaby on "Cash Sh*t." Her singles and features have proven to be lucrative, so be prepared for the Thee Stallion season to continue.

