DJ Pharris, Chief Keef & Jeremih Connect On "JUUG"

Though it's not quite midnight on North American soil, certain markets have already received the latest collaboration from DJ Pharris, Chief Keef, and Jeremih. Enter "JUUG," a hard-hitting, bouncy banger concocted by the production duo of Ayo N Keyz and Hitmaka. Picking up where his summer single "Boss" left off, Pharris lines up another strong duo, both of which boast distinctive yet complimentary styles.

Jeremih has always fared well on the vocals, and here he allows himself room to flex on the masses; not entirely out of character, but a side we don't often see from the self-declared "King Of RnB." Like his compatriot, Chief Keef needs no introduction. A fabled hip-hop figure lining many a young fan's "Mount Rushmore," Keef proves he can still put in work beyond the muddied mixtape approach he's been delivering of late. Here, he sounds focused again, an optimistic sign that his next project can be a return to form of sorts. Check this one out now, and sound off below.