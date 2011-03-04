DJ Pharris
- NewsDJ Pharris Taps Chance the Rapper, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo & More For His Debut EffortThe renowned Chicago DJ finally shared his star-studded debut project. By Madusa S.
- NewsDJ Pharris & G Herbo Connect For "Knowledge"G Herbo connects with DJ Pharris and CEO Trayle for new banger "Knowledge." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDJ Pharris Rounds Up Wiz Khalifa, Chance The Rapper, & Rockie Fresh For "Everything New"DJ Pharris takes listeners back to the blog era with the release of his latest single "Everything New," which features beloved mixtape artists Wiz Khalifa, Rockie Fresh, and Chance the Rapper.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsDJ Pharris, Chief Keef & Jeremih Connect On "JUUG"DJ Pharris laces Chief Keef & Jeremih with some bounce. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosDJ Pharris Links With Young Dolph & G Herbo For "BO$$"The trio flexes their boss moves on the track.By Erika Marie
- NewsWelcome To ChicagoLil Durk and his OTF crew assist DJ Pharris on "Welcome To Chicago".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsThe Money (NO DJ)NO DJBump The Money (NO DJ), the latest cut from DJ Pharris which features Fabolous, R. Kelly, Busta Rhymes, & Fat Joe on the assist. It dropped on Friday, March 4th, 2011.By Rose Lilah