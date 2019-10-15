G-Eazy & Gunna Go Off In New Single "I Wanna Rock"

Thankfully, G-Eazy's "I Wanna Rock" is not a rap-rock hybrid take on the iconic single. Rather, it's a dark and lively single laced by Boi-1da, who lovingly flips the sample from Royce Da 5'9's scathing D12 diss "Malcolm X." Arriving complete with some new visuals, Young Gerald and Gunna's latest invites haters to feed off their own negativity, as it's not about to leave either party fazed. "I don't follow trends I just follow tens," boasts G-Eazy, while his straightjacketed video counterpart ogles an asylum nurse. "Still the white boy in the club who can't Milly Rock," he raps, flexing his crossover appeal. "Still the same and I made a milli off of pop."

Gunna slides through to close it out, bringing a touch of class to the fold. Surrounded by scantily clad women and far removed from the grungy madhouse motif, hip-hop's national treasure whips up a smooth flow with his signature brand of muted intensity. Protect Gunna at all costs, and please, give him more dark beats of this nature. What do you think of this latest duet?