mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G-Eazy & Gunna Go Off In New Single "I Wanna Rock"

Mitch Findlay
October 15, 2019 12:18
204 Views
50
1
CoverCover

I Wanna Rock
G-Eazy Feat. Gunna

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

G-Eazy and Gunna serve up a dark banger.


Thankfully, G-Eazy's "I Wanna Rock" is not a rap-rock hybrid take on the iconic single. Rather, it's a dark and lively single laced by Boi-1da, who lovingly flips the sample from Royce Da 5'9's scathing D12 diss "Malcolm X." Arriving complete with some new visuals, Young Gerald and Gunna's latest invites haters to feed off their own negativity, as it's not about to leave either party fazed. "I don't follow trends I just follow tens," boasts G-Eazy, while his straightjacketed video counterpart ogles an asylum nurse. "Still the white boy in the club who can't Milly Rock," he raps, flexing his crossover appeal. "Still the same and I made a milli off of pop."

Gunna slides through to close it out, bringing a touch of class to the fold. Surrounded by scantily clad women and far removed from the grungy madhouse motif, hip-hop's national treasure whips up a smooth flow with his signature brand of muted intensity. Protect Gunna at all costs, and please, give him more dark beats of this nature. What do you think of this latest duet?  

G-Eazy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  0
  1
  204
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
G-Eazy Gunna
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS G-Eazy & Gunna Go Off In New Single "I Wanna Rock"
50
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject