Gucci Mane Delivers Star-Studded "Woptober II" Ft. Quavo, Kevin Gates, DaBaby, & More

Almost three years ago to the date, Gucci Mane blessed the world with his acclaimed record, Woptober. On Friday, Guwop has returned with his second album of 2019, Woptober II, a record that also holds the title of Gucci's 101th project since 2005. The Alabama native has dropped off a handful of singles off of the album including his twerk-worthy track "Big Booty" featuring Megan Thee Stallion, "Richer Than Errybody" with NBA Youngboy and DaBaby, and "Tootsies" alongside Lil Baby.

The album hosts a number of praiseworthy features including appearances by Kodak Black, Quavo, Kevin Gates, Peewee Longway, Takeoff, Yung Mal, and OJ Da Juiceman. While last year's Evil Genius and this summer's Delusions of Grandeur weren't as gritty or intimate as Gucci's previous works, the rapper returns, just a bit, to that essence on Woptober II.

"The 21-year-old Gucci that rapped, and the 25-year-old are two different people," he told Complex. "And definitely different from the 39-year-old Gucci. I just grew up. Just matured. Start learning things. Start adding to my skillset. When you young, you really don't have a lot of skills to deal with a lot of things. As I start getting older, I started getting more skills and they helped me." Let us know which tracks you think are standouts.

Tracklist

1. Richer Than Errybody ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & DaBaby

2. Big Booty ft. Megan Thee Stallion

3. Tootsies ft. Lil Baby

4. Big Boy Diamonds ft. Kodak Black

5. Came From Scratch ft. Quavo

6. Move Me

7. Bucking the System ft. Kevin Gates

8. Opps & Adversaries

9. Highly Recommended

10. Wop Longway Takeoff ft. Peewee Longway & Takeoff

11. Last Night ft. Yung Mal & OJ Da Juiceman

12. Time to Move

13. Break Bread