Gucci Mane Connects With DaBaby & NBA YoungBoy On "Richer Than Errybody"

Erika Marie
September 13, 2019 01:39
Richer Than Errybody
Gucci Mane Feat. DaBaby & NBA Youngboy

Is there a new album in the works?


Over the summer, Gucci Mane released his project Delusions of Grandeur and while that album has only been out for three months, the Atlanta rapper is back with new music not featured on the record. On his latest single, Guwop links with North Carolina's DaBaby and Lousiana's YoungBoy Never Broke Again to deliver "Richer Than Errybody." The song is one of those tracks with a perfect cruising vibe—or it will make you want to spend money you don't have.

The trio of rappers complement each other on this record and while their vocals are distinctive, no one artist overpowers another. We're expecting to hear more from NBA YoungBoy now that he's been released from jail and on house arrest. The young artist may not be able to perform live as a condition of his release, but he is allowed to record at his home studio.DaBaby is on fire right now as his star has continued to rise throughout 2019, so let us know if he, along with Gucci and YoungBoy, have a banger with this one.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm not in the NBA but I be ballin' on b*tches
Gotta carry credit cards my cash to big for my britches
Yeah I came up out the trenches
I don't f*ck wit no snitches
N*ggas stay trippin' 'til some of they friends come up missin'

Gucci Mane DaBaby NBA Youngboy
