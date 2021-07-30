The COVID-19 Delta variant is wreaking havoc across the globe as new reports state it can be just as easily transmitted as chickenpox, but that didn't stop the Lollapalooza from moving forward. Last night (July 29), Miley Cyrus took to the festival stage and pulled out all of the stops as she reportedly had several guests share the spotlight.

Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa, The Kid LAROI, and G Herbo were said to have accompanied Cyrus on stage, and the latter took to his Instagram to share just how much of an epic moment it was for him in his career.

"MANN WTF LAST NIGHT MIGHT’VE BEEN THE ONLY TIME IN MY LIFE I WAS EVER NERVOUS ON STAGE!" wrote Herbo. "WHEN I WALKED OFF MY HEART WAS STILL BEATING KINDA FAST LOL I PERFORMED IN MY HOME TOWN IN FRONT OF 120,000 FANS SIDE BY SIDE WITH @mileycyrus !! MILEY I JUST WANNA SAY THANK YOU AGAIN FOR A OPPORTUNITY I WONT EVER FORGET [red heart emoji]."

"IM FROM THE EAST SIDE OF CHICAGO 79th STREET TO BE EXACT SO THATS A BIG DEAL[fire emojis]." Check out a few images and a clip of the performance below.