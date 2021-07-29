After dropping the music video equivalent of "IDGAF" yesterday with "Giving What It's Supposed To Give," DaBaby may finally be starting to feel a type of way about his Rolling Loud controversy. Despite his recent stance against cancel culture and his apologies following his homophobic and insensitive comments about HIV/AIDS, the music industry isn't quite done with DaBaby.

Over the past several hours, Chris Brown, Questlove, and GLAAD (the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) have all spoken out against DaBaby's actions, and throughout all of the public commentary about him, the KIRK artist has even hit Instagram to shed some light on his perspective on the matter. Stressing that he has tried to make amends with the LGBTQ+ community, DaBaby claims that "a substantial amount of people refuse to understand [his] logic" and have decided to do "everything they can" to ensure that he can no longer put food in his kids' mouths.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Now, after reports of his clothing line with boohooMan getting axed, it appears that DaBaby himself has been dropped from the upcoming Parklife Festival in Manchester, England later this year. The festival has yet to publicly comment on the matter or confirm his removal, but there is a major discrepancy between the festival's social media accounts and website. On the official website, DaBaby's name is no longer featured on the festival poster, and when going to the line-up and schedule page, there is no sign of DaBaby anywhere.

Here is the original lineup for Parklife Festival, posted two weeks ago on July 14:



Parklife Festival/Instagram

Here is the current lineup for Parklife Festival, which has notably removed DaBaby's name from the top-right corner:



Parklife Festival

In light of the backlash that DaBaby has been receiving, do you think it's a good move for festivals like Parklife to cut ties with the BLAME IT ON BABY rapper?