After news of Lil Nas X's album being practically leaked in its entirety, it turns out that rampant leaks aren't just plaguing the Hip-Hop community. According to Complex, the CDC has also recently suffered a major leak, as one of its internal documents slipped outside of the organization and landed in The Washington Post's hands. In response to the leak, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky spoke to CNN and verified the validity of the document and reiterated the severity of the surging Delta variant.

One of the most eye-opening takeaways from the leaked report is that the COVID-19 Delta variant is not only more transmissible than the original strain, but it's also more transmissible than SARS, Ebola, the common cold, seasonal flu, and smallpox. According to the document, "Delta variant is as transmissible as Chicken Pox."



Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

According to Complex, data as recent as July 29, 2021 reveals that 49.4% of the total U.S. population— just under 164 million people— have so far been fully vaccinated, and the vaccine has been confirmed to reduce the risk of severe disease or death by 10-fold or greater.

The report also gives data to suggest that people who previously contracted COVID-19 should still make an effort to get vaccinated, saying, "Risk of reinfection with Delta may be higher compared to Alpha variant, but only if prior infection ≥ 180 days earlier.

Does this leaked CDC report make you feel more inclined to get vaccinated if you have not been already? And are you curious as to why the CDC hadn't yet made their findings publicly known prior to the leak?

