The latest Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has the world once again in a panic about the pandemic. Although citizens who have received a vaccine can still contract COVID, it is has been widely reported that the majority of patients in hospitals who have tested positive are unvaccinated. Many have opted to not share their vaccination status with the public, but rapper Dess Dior has taken to social media to reveal that she has recently been told she has COVID-19.

We often see Dess posting photos of herself traveling alongside Future, heading to nightclubs with her famous friends, jet-setting from one vacation spot to the next, or taking to concert stages as she did at Rolling Loud Miami this past weekend. She performed in front of a crowd of thousands, not including Rolling Loud employees and her team, so she issued a warning to people she came close to in recent days.

"I don’t think I have Covid but ima get tested to be safe," she tweeted yesterday (June 25) before offering a follow-up today. "Update: I tested positive for Covid & everybody who’s been in contact with me should go get tested asap."

In other Dess Dior news, there have been rumors that she and Future may be on the rocks as gossip about infidelity plagues both artists. They haven't had many public appearances together since the end of May, fueling speculation about the status of their romance. Check out Dess's tweet, along with a few out-and-about clips from the rapper, below.