Vaccination numbers are high but not everyone has been sold on the idea of getting jabbed. Though the vaccine has been deemed safe by medical professionals, there's still a growing concern over its long-term effects by many people. Unfortunately, even the hesitancy of receiving the vaccine might not be enough for a few employers who will require their employees to return to work fully vaccinated.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Per TMZ, three of the biggest tech giants are aiming to have all of their employees' double dosed up before getting back into the swing of being in office. Facebook, Google, and Netflix are now enforcing a rule that all of their employees must have received the COVID-19 vaccine. For Netflix, this also means that actors on their shows must be protected from COVID-19 in order to return to set.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is reported to have sent a letter to employees saying that they've postponed the full office return to October 18th in the wake of the Delta variant. However, there was another part of the email that read that Google would only let employees who were inoculated actually work from the office. There's a possibility they can work from home part-time, though that wasn't addressed in the email.

Facebook is also taking a similar route for their American offices. However, they did address that there would be some wiggle room for those who can't be vaccinated for medical reasons.

Netflix, too, will make enforcements towards having vaccinated employees work on the sets. The streaming company reportedly told their in-house production teams who work closely with actors and their teams that they would require full inoculation.

