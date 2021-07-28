Starting this Friday, New York City will be putting its money where its mouth is and be much more aggressive in getting citizens vaccinated. According to NBC New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that anyone who goes to a city-run vaccination site for their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be paid $100. Recent statistics from Mayor Bill de Blasio's Instagram account reveal that as of Wednesday, July 28, there are 108 new COVID-19 hospitalizations and 929 new cases, which is probably why the city is so eager to get as many New Yorkers vaccinated as soon as possible.

"We’re on the verge of administering 10 million #COVID19 vaccine doses in New York City," he reveals via Instagram. "Now, we’re sweetening the deal. Get vaccinated at any City-run site and get 100 bucks."

According to NBC New York, there is a surge in cases in NYC due to the explosion of the delta variant, data shows that the rolling average of new daily cases was 32% higher than a week prior. Those numbers, combined with roughly a modest 45% to 65% of New York City residents being fully vaccinated, have reportedly caused city officials to worry and subsequently start offering this monetary incentive.

New York City's decision to give people $100 in exchange for getting the first round of COVID-19 vaccines at city-run sites also comes shortly after New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo declared that he would not be officially mandating indoor masking for vaccinated people in light of the viral delta variant.

