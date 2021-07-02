Logic Is Back With His Quick-Rhyming Single "Vaccine"

Aside from declaring that his retirement is over,Logic has been enigmatic about what fans can expect in the months to come. He had a good run with Madlib, dishing out several singles under their combined MadGic moniker, and while there were rumors that the rapper-producer pair would be releasing a joint project sometime soon, there have been few updates regarding that collaboration.

Two weeks ago, Logic resurfaced with his single "Intro," his first release since announcing his retirement was a thing of the past. On Friday (July 2), he popped back in with another delivery, this time with a track titled "Vaccine." Once again Logic stands alone as he spits bars over a beat he created alongside 6ix. Stream "Vaccine" and let us know what you think of Logic's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

I be right back in a bit

Sippin' on something, I'm lit

Internet throwin' a fit

Couldn't give a sh*t, b*tch get the f*ck off my d*ck

This is that sh*t that gon' hit (Bet!)

Bobby don't play no set, but it's just me and my gang

Ready to f*ck up the game

BT3 now we at it again, mane