Logic Is Back With His Quick-Rhyming Single "Vaccine"

Erika Marie
July 02, 2021 00:04
The song comes two weeks after he announced his retirement was no longer in play.


Aside from declaring that his retirement is over,Logic has been enigmatic about what fans can expect in the months to come. He had a good run with Madlib, dishing out several singles under their combined MadGic moniker, and while there were rumors that the rapper-producer pair would be releasing a joint project sometime soon, there have been few updates regarding that collaboration.

Two weeks ago, Logic resurfaced with his single "Intro," his first release since announcing his retirement was a thing of the past. On Friday (July 2), he popped back in with another delivery, this time with a track titled "Vaccine." Once again Logic stands alone as he spits bars over a beat he created alongside 6ix. Stream "Vaccine" and let us know what you think of Logic's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

I be right back in a bit
Sippin' on something, I'm lit
Internet throwin' a fit
Couldn't give a sh*t, b*tch get the f*ck off my d*ck
This is that sh*t that gon' hit (Bet!)
Bobby don't play no set, but it's just me and my gang
Ready to f*ck up the game
BT3 now we at it again, mane

