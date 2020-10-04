Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will be rewinding the opening of non-essential businesses and schools in areas that are struggling to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today, unfortunately, is not a day for celebration,” Mr. de Blasio said. “Today is a more difficult day.”

De Blasio says zip codes that have a positivity rate of over three percent for COVID-19 in the last week will rollback their reopening.

"The plan is to rewind in these nine zip codes. To rewind, to go back, to address the problem by using the tools that we know work, which is to ensure that non-essential businesses are not open and a variety of activities are not happening.

“We’re obviously going to watch carefully to see if people moving around from community to community is having an effect,” he continued. “But to date, we do not see that happening on a wide scale.”

Last week, New York City saw it's highest COVID-19 single day positivity rate since June. Additionally, President Donald Trump, along with several key Republican officials have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days. Two NFL games have also been postponed due to COVID-19.

