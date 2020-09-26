Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced, Saturday, that New York reported 1,000 new coronavirus cases after Friday's tests were administered. This is the state's highest single-day total since June.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

100,000 total tests were taken, one-percent of which came back positive. Additionally, the state reported 527 hospitalizations and four COVID-19-related deaths.

"It's vital that New Yorkers continue to practice the basic behaviors that drive our ability to fight COVID-19 as we move into the fall and flu season," Cuomo said in a press release, Saturday. "Wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands make a critical difference, as does the deliberate enforcement of state guidance by local governments. We'll continue to closely monitor the data and keep New Yorkers updated so they can make educated decisions for themselves and their families. We can move through COVID-19 if we stay New York Tough and if we do so together."

Cuomo aide Gareth Rhodes gave further context on Twitter: "Yes, NY recorded 1,005 new cases yesterday. However, this was out of 100k tests. In June, the last time NYS recorded 1,000 new cases, NYS was avg. 60k tests/day."

In total, New York has seen 460,000 cases and nearly 33,000 deaths related to COVID-19, since the pandemic began.

Public elementary, middle, and high schools in New York City are scheduled to resume in-person classes starting next week.

