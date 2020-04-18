bill de blasio
- TVAndy Cohen “Really Regrets” His Ryan Seacrest Slander On CNN's NYE BroadcastCNN has already confirmed that Cohen will return at the end of 2022, despite his drunken antics.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsAndy Cohen Goes Off On Bill De Blasio During CNN's NYE Show: "Sayonara Sucker!"Andy Cohen went on a tirade regarding Bill de Blasio during CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsNYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Wears Slick Rick's Chain Ahead Of City's Hip Hop ShowsBill de Blasio rocked one of Slick Rick's chains ahead of the free Hip Hop concerts in New York City.By Cole Blake
- MusicNYC & Universal Hip Hop Museum Announce Free Concerts With Raekwon, Remy Ma & MoreThere will be a series of free hip hop concerts in NYC in August.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsNew York City To Close Non-Essential Businesses In Areas With COVID-19 SpikesNew York City is rewinding the opening of non-essential businesses in several areas due to COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Says He Will Defund New York City, Calls It A "Lawless Zone"President Trump says he will defund New York City and other cities that have become "lawless zones."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTrump Calls BLM Sign In Front Of Trump Tower In NYC "A Symbol Of Hate"Donald Trump was not happy with Mayor Bill de Blasio's plans to paint a Black Lives Matter sign in front of Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in NYC.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsNYC Mayor De Blasio To Lower Funding For NYPDNew York City Mayor de Blasio announces his intention for substantial reform to the NYPD budget.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMayor De Blasio Confirms NYC To Enter Phase 1 Of ReopeningNew York City will begin to reopen on Monday. Mayor de Blasio confirmed the date earlier this week.By Cole Blake
- RandomMayor Bill De Blasio's Daughter Arrested During Protest, Doxxed By Police UnionMayor Bill de Blasio spoke out today (June 1) about the Sergeants Benevolent Association sharing his daughter's personal information on Twitter following her arrest at a protest.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsNew York City To Investigate NYPD Treatment Of ProtestersNew York City seems to be concerned with how the NYPD is handling the protests.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsNew York Pushes Stay-At-Home Order Through May 15New York is extending its stay-at-home order through May 15 and requiring masks to be worn.By Cole Blake