Tory Lanez is currently enjoying the success of his most recent album PLAYBOY, despite his initial claims that DSPs were actively censoring the release. Over the past months, Tory has reflected on his ability to create viral moments at a whim, and he also recently graced the cover of the digital cover of Flaunt Magazine's "The Dawn Chorus" issue.

Still, the Canadian rapper and singer still manages to find himself in the hot seat from time to time, as he was exposed for swerving a process server by denying his identity and also almost caught in a beef with Soulja Boy. Now, the DAYSTAR artist is now catching flack for a seemingly anti-vaxx take.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Without getting too deep into the reasons behind his statement, Tory Lanez let off a couple of tweets in which he publicly confirmed his stance against getting any of the COVID-19 vaccines available. In the first tweet, he admonishes fans to not get the vaccine simply because a celebrity influencer is encouraging them to do so, saying, "I don't give a damn what these other celeb influencers are telling u to do."

Tory Lanez then notes that he "personally would not get the vaccine," but unlike the influencers in which he referenced at the start of his tweet, he refrains from telling his followers what they should do. Naturally, his tweet prompted immediate backlash from some users simply because of his infamous spat with Megan Thee Stallion last summer, but there was also plenty of debate as to whether Tory made a valid point. Check out a few of their responses below.

Following the heated responses to his original tweet, Tory Lanez touched on the topic once more by simply saying, "It last for 6 months . Lol."

Do you think Tory Lanez has a point or should he be more responsible with publicly sharing his personal opinions about the COVID-19 vaccines?