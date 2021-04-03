Despite his ongoing case regarding the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion last summer, Tory Lanez continues to prove that even cancel culture can't hold back his career. Since the controversial incident last year, several media outlets have vowed to stop covering all news related to the DAYSTAR artist, but earlier today, it was revealed that the rapper-singer-songwriter has landed one of the latest covers of Flaunt Magazine.

Holding down the cover for the digital edition of Flaunt's "The Dawn Chorus" issue, Tory rocks a Fendi suit with no shirt, a pair of Nike Air Force 1s, and a modest assortment of jewelry. The PLAYBOY artist's latest magazine cover appears to be his first since last April's VIBE cover, months before he was accused of shooting Megan The Stallion, and throughout the cover story, Tory discusses a myriad of topics, from working with Chris Brown to his idea of success.

According to the Toronto artist, he has already achieved monetary success but he's currently looking forward to a moment in the near future when the world will once again recognize his artistry.

When asked what that would look like, Tory replied, "You ever seen that meme of DMX on the stage performing to the whole world? He’s performing to a million people, that’s how I feel. I’m going to stop wars with my music like how Bob Marley did. I’m going to do certain things that are so above and beyond other artists."

With this news coming a month after Tory Lanez argued that he was being blackballed and censored by DSPs, are you surprised to see the Canadian artist grace the cover of Flaunt Magazine?

