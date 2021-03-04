Last month Tory Lanez dropped the single “F.E.E.LS” featuring Chris Brown, from his upcoming R&B capsule, Playboy. The following week the capsule’s cover art and a release date of March 5th, was announced.

Using all-caps as he's warrant to do, Tory declared, "HERE IT IS [...] THE COVER OF THE RNB CAPSULE, ENTITLED "PLAYBOY." THIS WILL DROP [ON] MARCH 5."

While Tory’s project was previously-announced, Drake’s EP comes as a surprise to fans. His album Certified Lover Boy was initially set to release back in January but Drizzy announced on his Instagram story it would be delayed.

“I was planning to release my album this month, but between surgery and rehab, my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I'm blessed to be back on my feet, feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January. I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021,” Drake wrote on his Instagram story.

The latest update on CLB comes from blogger DJ Akademiks, who previously reported CLB would be dropping before, or during, the month of April. The blogger added Drizzy is working “overtime on creating this next masterpiece."

Early Thursday morning, Drake instead announced a sequel to his 2018 Scary Hours EP, which featured the hit single “God’s Plan.”

"FRIDAY MIDNIGHT," the caption read, simply.

After the announcement was made, social media went crazy with excitement for the new project. Among those tweeting about Drake’s impending release, was fellow Canadian rapper Tory Lanez who dubbed Friday a “great day for music.”

“Me and @drake both dropping on the same day.... great day for music,” Tory tweeted.

One Twitter user disagreed with Lanez however, saying Lanez music would get “swallowed” due to Drake’s release.

“Great day for your music to get swallowed," the user replied.

Tory sarcastically clapped right back at the hater replying, “Yes yes . Swallowed by models ... for my music being so good .... yes yes great day."

With a Friday full of new music, whose project will you be bumping this weekend?