Tory Lanez Taps Chris Brown For R&B Banger "F.E.E.L.S."

Erika Marie
February 19, 2021 00:24
F.E.E.L.S.
Tory Lanez Feat. Chris Brown

They want this one to be added to your "freaky tales" bedroom playlist.


After teasing fans by dropping the news that he had a collaboration with Chris Brown on the way, Tory Lanez has delivered his new single. "Me & Bro @chrisbrownofficial GOT A CRAZY ONE #Feels SONG + VISUALS on the Way," Lanez recently wrote. "#2021OneUmbrella WE NOT PLAYING FAIR." On Friday (February 19), the pair of crooners finally shared their single "F.E.E.L.S.," and from the moment you press play, it's clear that Lanez and Brown are hoping that this one becomes an addition to your bedroom antics playlist.

The two singers share the stage on the chorus before Breezy delivers a NSFW verse about all the things he wants to do to his lady when the lights get low. It's rumored that these two may have a collaborative project in the works, so check out these friends belting out their smooth R&B jam and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I didn't get any rubbers (Sorry)
I'm givin' you raw love tonight (Tonight)
I'm trustin' you, yeah (Trusting you with everything)
You trustin' me with a good-good time (In your life)
I got you, come sit on me
I eat the peach, tastin' your soul

