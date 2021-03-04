In the dead of the night, October's Very Own Drake made a huge announcement to his millions of followers, revealing that he's releasing new music at the end of this workweek. Effectively taking over the week's releases, Drake announced the continuation of Scary Hours, which was originally a two-pack including "God's Plan" and "Diplomatic Immunity" that dropped months before the rapper's fifth studio album Scorpion. The cover art for the new Scary Hours features two diamond-like figures floating, so it's possible that we may be receiving another two songs on Friday.

The news comes after DJ Akademiks revealed that Drake was filming new music videos this week, becoming the first to announce that the rapper would release something new on Friday. With all of the excitement surrounding the recent songs that have leaked from Drake's camp, including "Not Around" and the heavily-teased collaboration with Lil Baby and Meek Mill, fans are theorizing on which songs could be included in the supposed pack. Of course, it has not been confirmed that Drake is releasing more than one song, but the general consensus seems to be that he will be falling in line with the first Scary Hours and sharing a duo of hits again.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As you would expect, fans are jumping at the news with tons of excitement, revealing their plans to listen to the new music as soon as it drops on Friday. With only a few hours left before Scary Hours is added to streaming services, let us know what you think about Drake's plans for this week.

The Boy is back.