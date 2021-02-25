For the fans longing for another R&B-centered project from Tory Lanez, the wait is almost over. Despite the controversies that may haunt him, Lane always makes good at delivering new music on a regular schedule. In recent months, the Candian artist has been carefully unveiling his capsules, or projects that have a central theme or purpose. Just hours ago, the singer-rapper-producer shared on social media that we can expect his next capsule soon, and this time, he'll be bringing some R&B jams to your playlists.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

It was just last week Lanez shared his explicit R&B single "F.E.E.L.S." featuring Chris Brown, and as fans of both artists have steadily kept the track on repeat, Lanez announced there is much more on the horizon. "HERE IT IS !!!!!! THE COVER OF THE R&B CAPSULE ........ ENTITLED 'PLAYBOY' ... THIS WILL DROP .... MARCH 5TH â¼ï¸â¼ï¸ PRESAVE LINK IN BIO."

Then, Lanez issued a sort of social media challenge to engage his fanbase. "TO ALL MY FANS ... POST THIS ON YOUR PAGE OR PROFILE AND I WILL COMMENT ON YOUR POST .... THIS PROJECT IS A MOVIE," he added.

If you haven't already checked it out, you can watch the visual to "F.E.E.L.S." below and make sure to also take a look at Playboy's cover art. Are you excited to hear Playboy?