She's continued to communicate with her fans on social media, but many have noticed that Megan Thee Stallion's online presence has shifted ever since she went public with her new relationship. The Houston Hottie has been exchanging sweet nothings with Pardison Fontaine, and once the couple shared their love with the world, they haven't been able to stop posting about the other.

Fontaine was Megan's biggest supporter when she recently took home her three Grammy wins weeks ago and it seems that they've been inseparable. Today (April 1), Megan shared that her romance with Fontaine has helped her grow as a person because, in the past, she may have been a tad reckless with how she spoke to her significant other.

"Pardi really showed me what it’s like to respect your partner ... bc i used to be talking to people CRAZYYYY [crying laughing emoji]," she tweeted. "My boyfriend let’s me be me bc he confident I ain’t going no where ... I like that." Prior to her relationship with Fontaine, Megan had a public romance with Moneybagg Yo and it was rumored that she and Tory Lanez were seeing each other before the July 2020 shooting incident. Check out a few posts below.