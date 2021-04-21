With all the reports of in-fighting, Tory Lanez is shooting his shot for a spot on The Joe Budden Podcast—jokingly, of course. We've recently reported that co-hosts Rory Farrell and Jamil “Mal” Clay were noticeably absent from a few episodes, and Budden addressed the controversy by saying the group of friends was dealing with personal issues.

Later Budden shared that he approached Rory with the opportunity to go to therapy, and it has been suggested that he accepted the invitation. As Budden and Co. get their longstanding friendships back on track, Tory Lanez hopped on Budden's Instagram Live session with an offer of his own.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Tory Lanez, no get out of here," Budden quipped when he saw the singer-rapper in his comments. Then he said with a laugh, "See look, even if I say your name, the blogs are gonna attack me now." He seemed to read Tory's next message. "You wanna come sit in Mal's seat. What kind of friend would I be? [laughs] That would be funny though, but...nah, it wouldn't be funny [laughs]."

Undeniably, Lanez would turn things up but we're not sure Mal is completely ready to let someone else move into his spot. Check out the clip below and read Drake's recent funny take on his "beef" with Rory.