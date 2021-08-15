covid-19 vaccine
- SportsKyrie Irving Stands Up For Those Who Lost Jobs Over Vaccine StanceKyrie took to Twitter to stand with those who still haven't gotten the vaccine.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNeil Young Demands Spotify Remove His Music Over Joe Rogan COVID-19 MisinformationNeil Young has demanded that all of his music be immediately removed from Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation stemming from the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. By Brianna Lawson
- SportsCandace Owens Goes At Stephen A. Smith Over Vaccine ClaimsCandace Owens has been a huge critic of the vaccine.By Marc Griffin
- Pop CultureNike Set To Fire Unvaccinated Employees This WeekendDue to a company vaccine mandate, Nike will reportedly begin firing unvaccinated employees starting January 15th, 2022. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureOprah Winfrey Sparks Debate With Vaccine, Quarantine Policy For Holiday GatheringWant to spend Christmas at Oprah's? Her "policy" has people debating holiday parties during a pandemic.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTrump Refutes Candace Owens Anti-Vaxx Stance: "The Vaccines Work"The former president says it's a personal choice to get vaccinated, but "people aren't dying when they take the vaccine."By Erika Marie
- SportsJay Williams Pulls Out Receipts On Stephen A. Smith During Heated Debate About Kyrie & Aaron RodgersThe two ESPN personalities went head-to-head about the differences between Kyrie and Rodgers.By Taylor McCloud
- SportsAaron Rodgers Tests Positive For COVID-19 Amid Rumors He Lied About Being VaccinatedThe Packers QB will miss Sunday's game against Kansas City as a result of being unvaccinated. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureIce Cube Drops Out Of "Oh Hell No" Movie, Misses Out On $9M Over COVID Vaccine RequestThe "Are We There Yet" actor and iconic rapper exited the comedy after a producer requested he get vaccinated. By Taylor McCloud
- PoliticsColin Powell Dies Of Complications From Covid-19Colin Powell has died as a result of Covid-19 complications.By Cole Blake
- SportsStephen A. Smith Responds To Kyrie Irving's IG Live Statements On "First Take"Stephen A. Smith sets the record straight with his stance on the whole Kyrie Irving situation.By Vaughn Johnson
- BasketballPolitician Cites Magic Johnson's HIV Diagnosis While Advocating For Kyrie IrvingKyrie Irving and Magic Johnson have been trending due to an outlandish tweet from a Florida politician.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicCoachella Drops Vaccine Mandate, Says Negative COVID Test Results Are FineCoachella will no longer require its patrons to be fully vaccinated.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsLakeith Stanfield Defends "Medical Decisions Are Your Business" Post About VaccinesHe attempted to explain his post in the comments before deleting it altogether.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNLE Choppa Supports Kyrie Irving's Anti-Vaxx Stance: "Stand On It King"Choppa says "f*ck all jobs, schools, and sport teams who are forcing people to take vaccines."By Erika Marie
- SportsEnes Kanter Goes Off On LeBron James For His Vaccine TakesEnes Kanter wants more leadership from LeBron James.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureCenk Uygur Says He'll Fight Joe Rogan For $1,000 Over Vaccine HesitancyCenk Uygur says that he'd "end" Joe Rogan in a fight after criticizing the podcast host for his vaccine skepticism.By Cole Blake
- GossipAndrew Wiggins Has The Golden State Warriors Worried: ReportAndrew Wiggins' vaccine hesitancy could result in him missing several home games next season.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan & Howard Stern Fans Feud After Stern Tells Rogan "Go F*ck Yourself"Fans of Howard Stern and Joe Rogan are going at it.By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Goes Off One Last Time Over COVID-19 Vaxx Controversy & Trinidadian ReporterNicki Minaj is engaged in Twitter beef again, this time with a reporter she claims was harassing her family. By Taylor McCloud
- SportsOJ Simpson Discusses Cam Newton Getting Cut: "Backup Is Not In Cam’s Nature"OJ Simpson says he knew that Cam Newton was going to get cut when news broke that the former Patriots quarterback had caught COVID-19.By Joshua Robinson
- AnticsChet Hanks Stands By His Anti-Vaccine Instagram RantChet Hanks reiterates his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, urging people to respect his personal decision.By Joshua Robinson