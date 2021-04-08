And just like that, the latest hip-hop beef has been kicked off as Soulja Boy has taken aim at Tory Lanez and Juelz Santana over their comments about him on Instagram. After claiming that he made BAPE popular, Soulja Boy was met with contrarian responses from Tory and Juelz. Tory's response was tame, claiming that he was personally more inspired by Lil Wayne after seeing the rapper in the "Hustler Musik" video. Juelz was simply amused, writing, "Lololol" with a face-palm emoji.

Soulja Boy has been engaged in a Twitter feud with WWE wrestler Randy Orton for the last month, but he wasn't about to let this smoke pass without fighting back. He took aim at the two rappers, hitting them where it hurts.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

"N***az will smack the hairline off Tory Lanez dude a whole goofy," said Big Draco. "Shooting b*tches and sh*t cap ASS n***a." Of course, Soulja is making reference to Tory's controversy last summer with Megan Thee Stallion. He continued, "Juelz Santana teeth fell out his mouth n***a better pipe down."

He proceeded to respond to a tweet from Tory Lanez that likely wasn't about him, saying, "Shut up n***a."

Despite this seeming as though it could blow up into something bigger, Soulja Boy is already taking a more mature route. He said later that he spent some time on the phone with Tory Lanez and misunderstood his comment. "Just got off the phone wit @torylanez y’all chill we good on gang," he explained. "Misunderstanding."

Soulja has been experiencing a recent surge in his music sales with the success of his viral hit "She Make It Clap". The song is currently #1 on TikTok and the competition really isn't even that close. Check it out below.