Could this be the fastest verse ever recorded in the studio? Maybe not, but Tory Lanez is impressed with Kodak Black. The Florida rapper has been making the most of his first months of newfound freedom, and he's caused just as much of a buzz outside of music as he has on wax. We've received releases like "Last Day In" and "Easter in Miami," and if Lanez is to be believed, we'll have more heat from Bill Kapri in the coming days.

We're not sure who holds the title for completing a verse in the fastest time while laying down a track in the studio, but Lanez marveled at Kodak Black's skills in a tweet.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

"So .... this n*gga KODAK just walked in the studio ....... and BODIED MY FEATURE IN 1 minute and 22 seconds," tweeted Tory. "[exploding head emojis][fire emojis] .... this n*gga yak a whole LIVING LEGEND." Fans of Kodak were quick to co-sign Lanez's sentiments, however, others jumped in to suggest that these days, people use the term "legend" too loosely.

Kodak is certainly one of the most influential artists in current Rap culture, but you can let us know if you agree with Tory Lanez that he's a "living legend." Check out the tweet below.