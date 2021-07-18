Wiz Khalifa says he is free of COVID-19, after testing positive for the virus, earlier this week. He also shared a video of himself back out of quarantine on his Instagram story following his negative test results.

"My most recent test came back negative so I'm free of COVID," he announced on Twitter, Saturday.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The negative test results arrived less than a week after the Pittsburgh rapper announced he had contracted the virus.

"Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while," he tweeted on July 14th. "While im in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project."

Khalifa's positive test comes as a new Delta variant of the coronavirus is traversing the globe. On Sunday, the former head of the FDA, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, explained on Face The Nation just how serious this new variant is.

“This virus is so contagious, this variant is so contagious that it’s going to infect the majority — that most people will either get vaccinated or have been previously infected or they will get this Delta variant,” Gottlieb said. “And for most people who get this Delta variant, it’s going to be the most serious virus that they get in their lifetime in terms of the risk of putting them in the hospital.”