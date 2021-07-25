NLE Choppa came at the NFL on Twitter, Saturday, after it was reported that unvaccinated players would be subject to fines of $14,650 for violating their COVID-19 protocols. Deandre Hopkins and Leonard Fournette have also criticized the league's decision in since-deleted tweets.

"Fuck the NFL And Them Vaccines," Choppa wrote.

He added in a follow-up tweet: "Y’all gone start listening to me I been told y’all what’s really going on."



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Hopkins said the policy has him unsure about his future in the league: "Never thought I would say this But being put in a position to hurt my team because I don't want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the NFL."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians confirmed that it is "league policy," and estimated that more than 85 percent of his team's roster will be vaccinated by final cuts.

“We’re going to have a very serious conversation,” Arians said in an interview with Tampa Bay Times. “I don’t like fining players, but I’m not going to tell anybody to get a mask on. They’ll just get automatically hit with $14,000."

He continued: “A vaccinated player will get tested 14 times this year. An unvaccinated player will get tested 140.”

