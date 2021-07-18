delta variant
- Pop CultureUnited Airlines Requires Staff To Be Vaccinated Unlike Southwest, Delta, & AmericanThree major airlines are being called out for not requiring their employees to be vaccinated as the Delta variant of COVID-19 rages forward.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsBarack Obama Cancels Big 60th Birthday Party After Delta Variant SurgesThe 44th President of the United States will hold a smaller gathering instead, reports indicate.By EJ Panaligan
- Pop CultureNYC Becomes First U.S. City To Require Vaccine For Indoor ActivitiesNYC Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement in Tuesday's press conference.By Joe Abrams
- PoliticsFlorida Breaks Single-Day COVID-19 Case Record As Delta Variant SurgesFlorida set a new single-day record for new confirmed COVID-19 infections on Friday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLeaked CDC Document Says COVID Delta Variant Is As Transmissible As ChickenpoxAn internal CDC report was obstained by The Washington Post, and it revealed that the COVID-19 Delta variant is more transmissable than SARS, Ebola, the common cold, seasonal flu, and smallpox.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureWiz Khalifa Reveals He Is Now Free Of COVID-19Wiz Khalifa says he has tested negative for COVID-19.By Cole Blake