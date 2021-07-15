G Herbo isn't interested in spending his time at the nightclub, trying to chase a bag for the next ten years. He wants to be around for his family, which has grown by one in the last year.

The Chicago-based rapper is a father of two baby boys: Yosohn Santana Wright, who was born in 2018 from his relationship with Ari Fletcher, and Essex William Wright, who was born a few weeks ago with his fiancée Taina Williams. Herbo has proven to be an integral part of Yosohn's life, and he wants to be there for Essex too while he grows up. During a recent interview with the Streetz 94.5 radio show in Atlanta, Herb said that he wants to get married to Taina soon, also revealing that he would like to settle down and take care of his sons full-time.



Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

"I gotta get married, bro. I gotta get married [to Taina]," said G Herbo on the show. "She be puttin' the pressure on me. The only thing that's really been holding me back is-- and I'm not gonna blame it on my career or nothing like that-- I don't wanna be at clubs where you gotta just look up and I've let ten years go by of my life 'cause I'm chasing my dreams. I'm chasing something and neglecting my family and what's at home right now. I really wanna be a stay-at-home dad."

Herb loves his kids and he wants to spend as much time with them as possible. You can't be mad at that.

Earlier this week, Herb and Taina were caught up in some drama after fans noticed that the rapper had been blocked by his fiancée on social media. According to Herb, they had a misunderstanding at home, which was quickly resolved. She no longer has him blocked, and all is well in the world.