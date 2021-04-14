The love between G Herbo and Taina Williams is real. As most rappers take on a more distant persona when it comes to showering their significant others with love and affection online, G Herbo doesn't hesitate to shine a light on his fiancé. The pair will soon welcome their firstborn and as they prepare for their little one, Herbo is reflecting on how he knew that Taina was "the one."

The Chicago rapper recently caught up with the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast where he spoke about his life, career, and highly publicized romance with Fabolous's stepdaughter. During the chat, Gillie Da Kid wanted to know what was it about Taina that made Herbo switch up his lifestyle.

"I ain't go lie, to be honest, I feel like, I really feel like opposites attract in a way," said Herbo. "I ain't never really—she just pure, through and through. You know what I'm sayin'? She not afraid to like, express her feelings, tell me how she feel about stuff. Even when it's like, I don't understand it all the time, she'll tell me something where I feel like she kinda like, dissin' me a little bit. But she really ain't, she tellin' me something that really build me."

"She really makes me feel like a man, like complete," he added. "I'm at comfort when I'm at the crib. She take care of home. If I ain't have no girl, bro, I'd be really livin' like, crazy. I probably wouldn't have no furniture at my crib." Check out Herbo speaking about his leading lady below.