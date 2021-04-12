G Herbo and social media influencer Ariana Fletcher celebrated their son Yosohn's third birthday, Saturday, with a massive party. Herbo's fiancé, Taina Williams, was in attendance as well.

"I owe you the world and I promise to give you just that baby boy!" Fletcher wrote in a post on Instagram. "Happy birthday king! Mommy not finished yet, more fun today. wow I got a 3 year old."

Herbo and Williams recently revealed that they are expecting a son with pictures showing Williams' growing baby bump.

“I cant’ wait to see you embrace your inner strengths & I know my son gonna help you do just that!! I love you! I can’t wait to see my baby boy. IK his first words gonna be “dada,” Herbo wrote on social media. "Yeah I gave the gender away on accident the other day. Baby + son son + double trouble.”

Williams celebrated in her own post: “I can promise my everlasting devotion, my loyalty, my respect, and my unconditional love for a lifetime. I can promise that I’ll always do my best to make you happy and make you feel loved.”

Herbo and Fletcher broke things off back in 2018, and he began seeing Williams shortly after. Williams recently shot down rumors that the two were together before Herbo and Fletcher called it quits.

