Fabolous is officially a grandfather. Those of us that have lived long enough to see Fab release his debut album and become a grandfather are feeling pretty old this week after the iconic New York rapper spent time with baby Essex, his step-daughter Taina Williams' newborn son with G Herbo.

"Met my grandson Essex.. the newest member of THE FAMILY," wrote Fab on Instagram on Wednesday morning, handing the little one a pacifier to keep him busy. His post received congratulatory comments from Slim Thug, DJ Boof, and others, including Emily Bustamente, who became a grandmother alongside Fab.

G Herbo and Taina Williams' baby, named Essex William Wright, was born a little over a month ago. Previously, Fabolous hadn't posted any pictures with Essex, sharing Father's Day pictures with his own growing family. Just last year, Fab welcomed his own daughter into the world with Emily B., naming her Journey Isabella.

At only 43-years-old, Fab is young to be a grandfather. He's still expanding his own family, so his grandson and daughter will be around the same age. He's clearly got so much love for his family and he supports his step-daughter Taina fully, showing love to her boyfriend G Herbo on multiple occasions.

Check out FabPa's new video with Essex below.