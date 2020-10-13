Their bundle of joy has reportedly arrived, so there is much to celebrate for Fabolous and Emily B. The hip hop couple has been together for about 15 years and recently shared their blended family would soon host another addition. They didn't reveal much about the baby during Emily's pregnancy, but the recent pink-heavy shower was a hint that a girl was on the way. Over the weekend, the happy parents welcomed their baby into the world, but we'll all have to wait to learn what her name is.

On her Instagram Story, Emily shared that her youngest daughter was born on Saturday (October 10). On that day, she posted a photo of herself holding her pregnant belly with a caption that reads, "Let choice whisper in your ear and love murmur in your heart. Be ready. Here comes life."

—Maya Angelou."

In another slide to her Instagram Story, Emily's eldest daughter, Taina Williams, was on big sister duty in the hospital. Congratulatory messages have flooded social media as Fab and Emily's famous friends are sending them love and well wishes. This baby makes her third child with Fabolous, as they also share two sons, Johan and Jonas.



